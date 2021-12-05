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Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests [Virus Fraud COVID19 is Fictitious – It’s All Influenza A and B]
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217 views • December 05, 2021
Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests [Virus Fraud COVID19 is Fictitious – It’s All Influenza A and B]

Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests
https://greatreject.org/laboratories-cant-find-covid-19-in-positive-tests/

Clinical Scientist: COVID19 is Fictitious – It’s All Influenza A and B
https://granitegrok.com/blog/2021/04/clinical-scientist-covid19-is-fictitious-its-all-influenza-a-and-b

Virus Fraud
https://www.virusfraud.org/a-call-for-civil-disobedience/#fraud-is-common-in-medical-science

CDC Sued For Fraud By 7 Universities
https://thetruthiswhere.wordpress.com/2021/06/26/cdc-sued-for-fraud-by-7-universities/

CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)
Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel
https://www.fda.gov/media/134922/download

CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality.
OPERATION COVID-19: Pandemic Blueprint Exposed, Stealth Weapon System Launched in Stages
https://stateofthenation.co/?p=10942

SOTN: Alternative News, Analysis & Commentary
18 CRITICAL COVID VIDEOS
https://stateofthenation.co/?page_id=31131
Keywords
vaccineselectioncontrolmediamsmfraudmockingbirdmkultrasheeplemindcontrolauditnanotech
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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