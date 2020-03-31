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Episode #1862 - Monday - March 30, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/0Kccd6jGyow
WORSE THAN THE GREAT DEPRESSION! Fed Projects Unemployment 32%+ #1862-6P
WORSE THAN THE GREAT DEPRESSION!… St. Louis Fed Estimates Coronavirus Lockdown could Bring 32% Unemployment — Great Depression Brought 25% Unemployment -- The Cure Is Now Officially More Dangerous than the Disease. The St. Louis Fed estimated that 42 million Americans could lose their jobs. A man-made depression is coming. WORSE THAN THE GREAT DEPRESSION! Fed Projects Unemployment 32%+ (Greater Than 25% During Depression) – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/Zetw30qtXd4
Guest: Alex Newman is an American journalist and consultant who writes about economics, finance, banking, business, and politics for diverse publications in the United States and abroad. He studied journalism, economics and political science at the University of Florida. In addition to his own consulting firm, Alex has worked in market research, marketing, strategy, research, information gathering and consulting for international companies, non-profit organizations and various political campaigns. He is also the co-author of a book exposing some of the problems with today's public education system.
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