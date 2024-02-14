Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
❗️Iran’s Main Gas Pipeline Hit by 'Sabotage' – Tehran
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
999 Subscribers
54 views
Published 19 hours ago

❗️Iran’s Main Gas Pipeline Hit by 'Sabotage' – Tehran

Two explosions along Iran's main south-north gas pipeline network were caused by "terrorist acts of sabotage,” Oil Minister Javad Owji said Wednesday.

"We anticipated such acts of sabotage around the anniversary of the Iranian revolution (Feb 11) and quickly changed the configuration of the transmission network to counter the enemy's objective to cause gas outages in major provinces," Owji told state TV.

Only villages near the damaged pipeline are experiencing gas outages, which will be fixed later Wednesday, the oil minister added.


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket