❗️Iran’s Main Gas Pipeline Hit by 'Sabotage' – Tehran
Two explosions along Iran's main south-north gas pipeline network were caused by "terrorist acts of sabotage,” Oil Minister Javad Owji said Wednesday.
"We anticipated such acts of sabotage around the anniversary of the Iranian revolution (Feb 11) and quickly changed the configuration of the transmission network to counter the enemy's objective to cause gas outages in major provinces," Owji told state TV.
Only villages near the damaged pipeline are experiencing gas outages, which will be fixed later Wednesday, the oil minister added.
