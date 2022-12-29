SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA: 29DEC22 - Rita Panahi: People's Anger towards Novak Djokovic Was Misdirected

CHECK DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE RITA PANAHI VIDEOS





Sky News host Rita Panahi says the anger over the COVID restrictions earlier this year was “misdirected” towards tennis star Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic’s visa was cancelled 12 months ago following a legal battle over his vaccination status when he arrived in the country for the Australian Open.



The former world number one has since touched down in Australia after being granted entry into the country for the 2023 tournament.



Ms Panahi said she found the whole controversy “quite disturbing”.



“It was so bizarre because instead of being mad at the government and the overreach for the restrictions that were being imposed, the anger was all misdirected at Novak,” she said.

