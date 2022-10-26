Patriot Games | Episode 12: Political Prisoner



Paul Manafort has nearly 50 years of experience in geopolitical operations worldwide. He is one of the most experienced and knowledgeable operatives in the world.

One of the first victims of the FBI’s hate campaign against President Trump, Paul was smeared and ultimately imprisoned by America’s Gestapo-esque political law enforcement - aka the FBI.

Paul was pardoned by President Trump after being held as a political prisoner by the government.

Paul shares his background, story, and opinions on 2022, 2024, and President Trump’s possible run for office.

Buy Paul's book on Amazon: Political Prisoner: Persecuted, Prosecuted, but Not Silenced

https://www.amazon.com/dp/1510772421/ref=cm_sw_r_api_i_HAA0EE250ECF0J9S9DYT_0





source:

https://rumble.com/v1nztni-episode-12-political-prisoner.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=3






