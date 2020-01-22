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Did A Million Birds Really Die From Marine Heatwave aka Blob or Fukushima Radioactive Heatwave ?
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21 views • January 22, 2020
Dana Durnford
23.9K subscribers
It should shock you that a group of scientist have produced a study claiming a heat blob formed in winter . If that does not shock you then you need to watch this .
The main issue with the first 3 stories about a marine heatwave called the blob lol is all media journalist academics and scientist refused to acknowledge all the other die off that I recorded on my expedition exist . Now all of a sudden in 2020 , years after my expeditions scientist are claiming the bob is responsible for die offs years after they refused to acknowledge the die off happen originally . Well Fukushima nuclear meltdown is what caused all the die off and the blob is actually a radioactive mass from Fukushima killing our planet .
The blob', a huge marine heatwave, killed nearly a million seabirds in the biggest known die-off of its kind By environment reporter Nick Kilvert https://ab.co/2RgXOWA
The blob,' food supply squeeze to blame for largest seabird die-off https://bit.ly/36gvBUn
Pacific Blob behind the death of millions of birds by Mario Picazo a useless Meteorologist
Your donation will help us sustain this most resource-intensive form of journalism, ensuring that the most complex and important stories still get told.
paypal https://www.paypal.me/danadurnford
or use credit card at my site http://www.thenuclearproctologist.org/
23.9K subscribers
It should shock you that a group of scientist have produced a study claiming a heat blob formed in winter . If that does not shock you then you need to watch this .
The main issue with the first 3 stories about a marine heatwave called the blob lol is all media journalist academics and scientist refused to acknowledge all the other die off that I recorded on my expedition exist . Now all of a sudden in 2020 , years after my expeditions scientist are claiming the bob is responsible for die offs years after they refused to acknowledge the die off happen originally . Well Fukushima nuclear meltdown is what caused all the die off and the blob is actually a radioactive mass from Fukushima killing our planet .
The blob', a huge marine heatwave, killed nearly a million seabirds in the biggest known die-off of its kind By environment reporter Nick Kilvert https://ab.co/2RgXOWA
The blob,' food supply squeeze to blame for largest seabird die-off https://bit.ly/36gvBUn
Pacific Blob behind the death of millions of birds by Mario Picazo a useless Meteorologist
Your donation will help us sustain this most resource-intensive form of journalism, ensuring that the most complex and important stories still get told.
paypal https://www.paypal.me/danadurnford
or use credit card at my site http://www.thenuclearproctologist.org/
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