© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
War Room Pandemic 01. 13. 22. Episode 1,558
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • January 13, 2022
Episode 1,558 – News Nation Poll Says Americans Have Turned Backs on Biden and Fauci
We discuss breaking news from Covid to the economy.
Our guests are: Marjorie Taylor Greene, Dr. Peter Navarro, Dr. Robert Malone, Steve Cortes
Stay ahead of the censors - Join us warroom.org/join
Aired On: 1/13/2022
We discuss breaking news from Covid to the economy.
Our guests are: Marjorie Taylor Greene, Dr. Peter Navarro, Dr. Robert Malone, Steve Cortes
Stay ahead of the censors - Join us warroom.org/join
Aired On: 1/13/2022
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.