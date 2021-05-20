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TruNews Founder Rick Wiles’ 10-Point Palestinian Peace Plan
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23 views • May 20, 2021
There are 10 things American Christians should do on behalf of our persecuted Palestinian brethren:
1. Stop weaponizing the Bible. Tell the truth about 1948, not Zionist propaganda.
2. Send humanitarian assistance to persecuted Palestinian Christians. (Best wishes getting it pass Israel’s military embargo of humanitarian aid to Palestinians. You may be shot or arrested.)
3. Publicize the plight of Palestinian Christians and churches. Stand up and defend your Christian brethren.
4. Oppose the stranglehold of the Israeli lobby in Washington, D.C.
5. Demand that the Trump Administration and U.S. Congress support the establishment of a Palestinian state and a fair settlement between the Palestinians and Israelis.
6. Demand that Israel withdraw to its pre-1967 borders as established by the United Nations in 1948.
7. Demand the removal of all Israeli settlements in the West Bank and the Golan Heights, and the repatriation of land to Palestinians.
8. Demand the right of return of Palestinian refugees.
9. Oppose U.S. Deep State-Israeli plots for perpetual wars in the Middle East and the acquisition of more Arab land by Israel in order to regain the ancient boundaries of “greater Israel.” Be a peacemaker, not a warmonger.
10. Stop giving money to American religious ministries promoting Zionism. Give money to ministries that are truly evangelizing Jews in Israel for Jesus Christ.
Watch the full Godcast: https://www.trunews.com/stream/rick-wiles-christian-zionisms-sin-of-displacement-theology
1. Stop weaponizing the Bible. Tell the truth about 1948, not Zionist propaganda.
2. Send humanitarian assistance to persecuted Palestinian Christians. (Best wishes getting it pass Israel’s military embargo of humanitarian aid to Palestinians. You may be shot or arrested.)
3. Publicize the plight of Palestinian Christians and churches. Stand up and defend your Christian brethren.
4. Oppose the stranglehold of the Israeli lobby in Washington, D.C.
5. Demand that the Trump Administration and U.S. Congress support the establishment of a Palestinian state and a fair settlement between the Palestinians and Israelis.
6. Demand that Israel withdraw to its pre-1967 borders as established by the United Nations in 1948.
7. Demand the removal of all Israeli settlements in the West Bank and the Golan Heights, and the repatriation of land to Palestinians.
8. Demand the right of return of Palestinian refugees.
9. Oppose U.S. Deep State-Israeli plots for perpetual wars in the Middle East and the acquisition of more Arab land by Israel in order to regain the ancient boundaries of “greater Israel.” Be a peacemaker, not a warmonger.
10. Stop giving money to American religious ministries promoting Zionism. Give money to ministries that are truly evangelizing Jews in Israel for Jesus Christ.
Watch the full Godcast: https://www.trunews.com/stream/rick-wiles-christian-zionisms-sin-of-displacement-theology
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