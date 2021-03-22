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"White Men Stole It All"
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72 views • March 22, 2021
A recent article in Huffington Post South Africa proposed a solution to global inequality: disfranchise white men. It argued that since most of the wealth of white men is "the result of theft and violence," women and non-whites should pass laws to take it back. Jared Taylor of American Renaissance explains how absurd this is, noting that the discoveries of achievements of whites have enriched the entire world. It is those who have contributed the least, and benefited the most from Western science and technology who most resent whites.
First posted to YouTube on April 20, 2017. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
First posted to YouTube on April 20, 2017. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
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