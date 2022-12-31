BOLSONARO FLEES TO USA! - Brazil's Future In Question! - Lula To SEIZE POWER?

BUY GOLD & SILVER HERE:https://kirkelliottphd.com/wam/





Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest out of Brazil as Jair Bolsonaro makes one final speech before fleeing to the United States, landing in Miami, Florida and leaving the Vice President in control as we are here on the eve of the inauguration of Lula da Silva.

As we witness some of the biggest protests in history, the future of Brazil is in question after an obviously fraudulent election.

Bolsonaro has ruled out military intervention in the inauguration, though many still believe the inauguration won't be allowed to happen.

We will update you as we learn more.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





World Alternative Media

