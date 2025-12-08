This Is A BIG No No for Renovators and Fix and Flippers - Just One Sink?!

Well, good afternoon, everyone. My name is Chris Berger, and yes, it’s time for a burger point.

So what was my wow factor going through this home?

Well, while it was selling for $680,000, a four-bedroom home.

However, as we toured the home, we found, we walked into the bedroom and it was a very nice size, separate closets for the couple.

But the thing that really struck me is that when we went into the primary bathroom, there was no double vanity.

And to me, that’s a cardinal sin for a home.

So if I’m an investor who’s working on a home and redoing it, put in a double vanity because it’s something that I know my clients will always look for and provide the wow factor.

And that is my Berger Point.

***

Now today I’m wearing my Believe hat that my daughter gave me and a lot of people associate it with religion.

However, it’s actually from the Ted Lasso. TV show and people just love it when they see it.

You gotta believe.

Contact Chris Berger - bergerpoints.com







