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PRESIDENT TRUMP'S DELETED TWITTER MESSAGE TO PROTESTORS JAN 6TH A PRECURSER TO INSURRECTION ACT.
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632 views • January 07, 2021
Trump's deleted twitter message to PATRIOT PROTESTORS ON JANUARY 6, 2020. TRUMPS ACCOUNT SUSPENDED FOR 12 HOURS... RED 2? Know before Trump can evoke the INSURRECTION ACT of 1807 he must make a public proclamation for ordering the Insurrgence to dispearse. ... This is why he invited people to DC and knew they would storm the Capital so he could make this declaration for people to go home.. FEEL FREE TO DOWNLOAD ALL MY VIDEOS.
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