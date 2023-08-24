Petra Ortiz: Akashic Records - Unlocking the Secrets of the Universe
26 views
•
Published 17 hours ago
•
Keywords
5th dimensioncollective consciousnessuniverse inside you8th dimensionextraordinary repository of lifehuman awareness
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos