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5x56 AMMO BAN IS COMING BY EXECUTIVE ACTION
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105 views • December 23, 2019
Uploaded on December 22 2019
This Alex Jones flashback from February 26 2015 clearly illustrates the terrible times America is in for if that piece of shit legislation is to pass both the house AND senate. It will make OBAMACARE seem pale in comparison... well, as if both aren't meant to oppress our asses in different but still very similar ways RIGHT... ARGHHHhhhha!!! ha!! ha! ha ha ha ... !!!!!!!!! ... THIS IS WHY WE RESTRICT THE SIZE AND SCOPE OF GOVERNMENT AND IT'S POWER OVER OF OUR DAILY LIVES BECAUSE EVEN TOUGH WE KNOW THERE ARE CRIMINALS ON THE STREETS, THEY STILL DON'T HAVE THE MECHANISM AND BIG GOVERNMENT EMPOWERED MACHINERY OF SATANIC BIASED OPPRESSION TO DOMINATE AND ENSLAVE OTHER HUMAN BEINGS AT FUCKING LEVELS NEVER BEFORE EXPERIENCED IN THE CONTINENT OF THE UNITED STATES AS WELL AS THE WHOLE OF NORTH AMERICA... YET !!!
This Alex Jones flashback from February 26 2015 clearly illustrates the terrible times America is in for if that piece of shit legislation is to pass both the house AND senate. It will make OBAMACARE seem pale in comparison... well, as if both aren't meant to oppress our asses in different but still very similar ways RIGHT... ARGHHHhhhha!!! ha!! ha! ha ha ha ... !!!!!!!!! ... THIS IS WHY WE RESTRICT THE SIZE AND SCOPE OF GOVERNMENT AND IT'S POWER OVER OF OUR DAILY LIVES BECAUSE EVEN TOUGH WE KNOW THERE ARE CRIMINALS ON THE STREETS, THEY STILL DON'T HAVE THE MECHANISM AND BIG GOVERNMENT EMPOWERED MACHINERY OF SATANIC BIASED OPPRESSION TO DOMINATE AND ENSLAVE OTHER HUMAN BEINGS AT FUCKING LEVELS NEVER BEFORE EXPERIENCED IN THE CONTINENT OF THE UNITED STATES AS WELL AS THE WHOLE OF NORTH AMERICA... YET !!!
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