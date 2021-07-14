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Confessions of the Devil (And Other Illuminati truths)
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43 views • July 14, 2021
Whenever i find a confession from an Elite Luciferian Globalist, i will not hesitate to post their secret confessions online . The more we know from which direction they are coming at us from, the better prepared we can be to not let it affect us in negative way. It can nullify alot of MK-Ultra mind control techniques. Let they who have the understanding and knowledge of these hidden things BE AWARE, so that they may not fall into sadness or feel tempted in any way by the evil one's agenda. So Say We All!
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