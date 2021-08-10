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Dr. Dan Stock's Presentation to the Mt. Vernon School Board in Indiana Over The Futility of Mask Mandates and Covid-19 Protocols
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210 views • August 10, 2021
Dr. Dan Stock's Presentation to the Mt. Vernon School Board in Indiana Over The Futility of Mask Mandates and Covid-19 Protocols
All though I disagree with him entirely, about the viruses of any kind but I will support his views in this case.
All though I disagree with him entirely, about the viruses of any kind but I will support his views in this case.
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