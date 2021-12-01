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Δρ. Μπακντί: Γιατί τα εμβόλια COVID είναι καταδικασμένα να αποτύχουν
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51 views • December 01, 2021
Ο Δρ. Σουκαρίτ Μπακντί εξηγεί με ποιον τρόπο λειτουργεί το ανθρώπινο ανοσοποιητικό σύστημα και για ποιο λόγο τα εμβόλια κατά της COVID-19 είναι απολύτως σίγουρο ότι θα είναι αποτυχημένα στην πρόκληση ανοσίας, αλλά πολύ "επιτυχημένα" στην πρόκληση θρομβώσεων και άλλων βλαβών υγείας.
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