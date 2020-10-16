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The truth behind Track & Trace - You should know
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19 views • October 16, 2020
The Mirror Project, October 16, 2020
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The track and trace system that's being marketed and sold to the public as an NHS system, is contracted to and run by a number of private companies.
Learn more about these companies and how your data is being handled.
It goes much deeper.
Subscribe: https://www.mp-22.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the_mirror_project_/
The track and trace system that's being marketed and sold to the public as an NHS system, is contracted to and run by a number of private companies.
Learn more about these companies and how your data is being handled.
It goes much deeper.
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