Alex Jones Live - Founder Of The Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes, Warns The Trump Admin Is In A Deep Crisis & Must Change Course Now - 6-10-2026

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former J6 Political Prisoner Breaks His Silence! Founder Of The Oath Keepers- Stewart Rhodes- Warns The Trump Admin Is In A Deep Crisis & Must Change Course Now, Or America's Very Existence Is In Jeopardy! Topics Discussed: ►President Trump Relaunching The Iran War ►Israeli Infiltration Into Pentagon, US Intelligence, & White House ►Christian Zionists' Obsession With A 3rd Temple In Jerusalem ►The Origins Of The Q Operation & MUCH MORE! THIS IS A MUST-WATCH/SHARE FULL INTERVIEW!