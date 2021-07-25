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The O'Connell Report: Trump Loses WWF Fight - What Just Happen?
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350 views • July 25, 2021
156. The O'Connell Report: Trump Loses WWF Fight - What Just Happen?
Trump has done his job - The United States and North and South America are split off from Eurasia and China.
Israel, Europe, Russia and China AND Iran are doing deals hand over fist to form the Pan Eurasian trading block under the massive Belt and Road Infrastructure project - all Rothschild.
The United States will be split roughly in two - Libtards to the North and Trumptards to the South. High technology industry will be moved south to Arizona, Texas and Florida.
Trump has done his job - The United States and North and South America are split off from Eurasia and China.
Israel, Europe, Russia and China AND Iran are doing deals hand over fist to form the Pan Eurasian trading block under the massive Belt and Road Infrastructure project - all Rothschild.
The United States will be split roughly in two - Libtards to the North and Trumptards to the South. High technology industry will be moved south to Arizona, Texas and Florida.
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