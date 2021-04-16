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Friday April 16th 2021 Wellness Answers Firing Line Michelle and Dr Bill Deagle MD Callers Emails Protocols Tech Free Consults Josh Bernstein Audits NH AZ Soon Constitutional Crisis Writ Quo Warranto
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60 views • April 16, 2021
Friday April 16th 2021 Wellness Answers Firing Line Michelle and Dr Bill Deagle MD Callers Emails Protocols Tech Free Consults Josh Bernstein Audits NH AZ Soon Constitutional Crisis Writ Quo Warranto
Hour One Michell e and Dr Bill Deagle MD Answers to Health Crisis Protocols and Technologies of Wellness, Videos of Monday April 5th 2021 Dr Carrie Madej DO with Dr Bill Deagle on Video Breaks for GCN COmmercials
Hour Two Trump Pushing Vaccines J and J and Melania Getting Vaccinattion Chemotherapy Shots, NH law Audits, AZ Audits Soon to start President Trump Return to White House
Hour Three Dr Madej DO Interview, Comments and Italian Humor of Coming Talks with President Trump and Giving Him Inspirational Credit for the EduCap and Stop Pushing Vaccines, via Mike Lindell who used to be on the NutriMedical Report 17 years ago
Hour One Michell e and Dr Bill Deagle MD Answers to Health Crisis Protocols and Technologies of Wellness, Videos of Monday April 5th 2021 Dr Carrie Madej DO with Dr Bill Deagle on Video Breaks for GCN COmmercials
Hour Two Trump Pushing Vaccines J and J and Melania Getting Vaccinattion Chemotherapy Shots, NH law Audits, AZ Audits Soon to start President Trump Return to White House
Hour Three Dr Madej DO Interview, Comments and Italian Humor of Coming Talks with President Trump and Giving Him Inspirational Credit for the EduCap and Stop Pushing Vaccines, via Mike Lindell who used to be on the NutriMedical Report 17 years ago
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