Pandemic Amnesty: No Forgiveness Until There's Repentance
In4mation
Published 19 days ago
Pandemic Amnesty: No Forgiveness Until There's Repentance.

An article written by an Atlantic writer about the idea of a type of “pandemic amnesty” is making waves. The article, entitled “Let’s Declare a Pandemic Amnesty,” was written by Emily Oster, who is a contributor to the Atlantic as well as a professor at Brown University.

The crux of the article is that the last couple of years have been a bit nuts, and therefore we should all forgive and forget about all the Covid related nastiness for the sake of rebuilding relationships and trust.

