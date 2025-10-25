BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Holy Sabbath Prayer: Proverbs 2:1-7 , 20251025
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
1 view • 2 days ago

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

O my Everlasting, Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly Father, and Emmanuel, the LORD YAHWEH, You are always with me in Matthew 1:23! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the atoning blood sacrifice that my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ paid at Calvary to redeem me.

Merciful Father, as Your Divine Power hath given unto me all things that pertain unto life and godliness, through the Knowledge that You have called me to glory and virtue in 2 Peter 1:3, and enabled me to produce the Fruit of Your Spirit in Galatians 5:22; and Ephesians 5:8:

1.        My Emmanuel, the LORD YAHWEH, since Thou are always with me, I receive Thine Holy Words, and hide Thine Commandments within me;

2.        I prayerfully incline my ear unto Thine Wisdom, and apply my heart to Thine Understanding;

3.        Yea, I cry after Thine Knowledge, and liftest up my voice unto Thine Understanding;

4.        I seekest Thee as silver, and searchest for Thee as for hidden Treasures;

5.        Then shalt I understand the fear of Thee, my Emmanuel in Matthew 1:23; JEHOVAH TSIDKENU, the LORD JEHOVAH my RIGHTEOUSNESS in Jeremiah 23:6; 33:16, and find Thine Knowledge, my JEHOVAH MEKADDESH, the LORD JEHOVAH my SANCTIFIER in Exodus 5:16; 1 Corinthians 1:30; 1 Thessalonian 4:3,5; 2 Thessalonians 2:13; and 1 Peter 1:2      

Amen! (Proverbs 2:1-7 personalized KJV)

