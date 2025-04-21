Britain is complicit in the Gaza Genocide

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"It's a tripartite genocide. It's the US, UK, and Israel."
From providing target acquisition for military strikes to British spy planes collecting intelligence from the sky, in an exclusive interview, investigative journalist Matt Kennard lays out the different ways Britain has and continues to support Israel’s genocide in Gaza.
Source @Mint Press News
