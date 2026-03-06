The story of Emperor Julian, the last pagan Roman Emperor - Tucker Carlson on his show last night - 'Great Balls of Fire' clip

"You know what he was killed doing? Invading Iran. Literally invading Iran in 363."

Tucker Carlson on his show last night told the story of Emperor Julian, the last pagan Roman Emperor.

In 363 AD, Julian decided to rebuild the Jewish Temple in Jerusalem. He spent a fortune. The project failed.

An ancient empire, obsessed with Jerusalem, bled itself dry invading Persia. Sound familiar 1,663 years later?

Cynthia... I just posted the full episode too.