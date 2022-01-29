John O’Looney: The COVID “VAX” Versions and Their Effects

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(Jan 28, 2022) Last September, British funeral director John O’Looney sat in on an unrecorded UK COVID whistleblower meeting with Sir Graham Brady - Member of Parliament. Scientific experts testified that they believe there are several different versions of the COVID shot. One is a placebo, another is the “clot shot” which kills very quickly, and a third is the “active ingredient shot” which destroys the immune system and gives a person 2-5 years to live. John O’Looney also says that 70% of the children who got the shot have also been sterilized as a side effect.
Full interview: https://rumble.com/vtite4-john-o-looney-funeral-home-whistleblower-most-deaths-are-vaccine-deaths.html
Maria Zeee: https://www.zeeemedia.com