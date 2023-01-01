Trump considers himself to be which Greek & Roman god of light?

Donald Trump considers himself to be who? The god of the Sun, light, music, poetry, and prophecy.
(Daniel 11:38) "But in his estate shall he honour the God of forces: (((and))) a god whom his fathers knew not shall he honour with gold, and silver, and with precious stones, and pleasant things."
(Matthew 6:24) "No man can serve two masters: for either he will hate the one, and love the other; or else he will hold to the one, and despise the other. Ye cannot serve God and mammon."
