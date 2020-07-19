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New Source Confirms In Coming Asteroids
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546 views • July 19, 2020
From Israeli News Live on You Tube
We don't need to brace for impact we need to pray for guidance to know what to do and to be sure we have our lives in order. There is no greater time to know Jesus as your savior than now!
https://israelinewslive.org/
Steven Ben-Nun
8297 Champions Gate Blvd #442
Champions Gate, Florida 33896
For the scoffers that think nothing can happen remember The Egyptians and the people of Sodom, then don't forget Revelation 16 and its prophecy.
Rev 16:21 And there fell upon men a great hail out of heaven, every stone about the weight of a talent: and men blasphemed God because of the plague of the hail; for the plague thereof was exceeding great.
License
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
We don't need to brace for impact we need to pray for guidance to know what to do and to be sure we have our lives in order. There is no greater time to know Jesus as your savior than now!
https://israelinewslive.org/
Steven Ben-Nun
8297 Champions Gate Blvd #442
Champions Gate, Florida 33896
For the scoffers that think nothing can happen remember The Egyptians and the people of Sodom, then don't forget Revelation 16 and its prophecy.
Rev 16:21 And there fell upon men a great hail out of heaven, every stone about the weight of a talent: and men blasphemed God because of the plague of the hail; for the plague thereof was exceeding great.
License
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
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