If Israel actually wanted genocide, there wouldn't be a Gaza debate right now. There’d just be a very flat, quiet place formerly known as Gaza."

In today’s video, we’re looking at the glassy-eyed conviction of the "Genocide" crowd—the same NPCs who can’t define a woman but are 100% sure they’ve nailed international law based on a TikTok slideshow. We’re breaking down the difference between a brutal urban war provoked by Hamas and an actual systematic erasure of a people.

From "roof-knocking" to Hamas using hospitals as human-shield musical chairs, we dive into why the G-word has become a trendy reusable water bottle for the midwit masses. Grab your glass of Schadenfreude—we’re unplugging from the dialogue tree and looking at the hardware.

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#Israel #Gaza #Hamas #Genocide #NPC #TheScriptedMind #FactFreeGalaxy #Schadenfreude #CommonSense #Logic