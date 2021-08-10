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TIME FOR ALL PEOPLE TO RESIST THE GLOBALIST'S COVID-19 PLANDEMIC/SCAMDEMIC & NEW WORLD ORDER AGENDA [2021-08-09] - US SENATOR & MEDICAL DOCTOR RAND PAUL (VIDEO)
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151 views • August 10, 2021
TIME FOR ALL PEOPLE TO RESIST THE GLOBALIST'S COVID-19 PLANDEMIC/SCAMDEMIC AND NEW WORLD ORDER AGENDA [2021-08-09] - US SENATOR AND MEDICAL DOCTOR RAND PAUL (VIDEO)
No more face masks, no social distancing, no house arrests, no PCR Tests, and DEFINITELY DO NOT TAKE THE DEPOPULATION JAB. Time to protest, make signs, tell others, get involved in all levels of government, wake up your family and friends to Truth, and resist everything that is UNLAWFUL. Protect your farmily. Do not pay covid fines, do not comply to covid mandates, do not allow yourself to be a victim of government and the globalists. Elections are now fake and useless, globalists from UN, NATO, EU are enslaving the world. People MUST WAKE UP AND BECOME CONSCIOUS TO WHAT IS REALLY GOING ON. The "dangerous" Covid-19 Pandemic with endless Variants only exists ON THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA NEWS, NOT IN REAL LIFE. The so-called Covid Vaxxes are nothing more than Gene Altering Transhumanism Injections. Most judges have been bought off by the globalists, so justice may be hard to find in any courts right now. PUSH BACK, DO NOT CONSENT, and JUST SAY NO to all Unlawful and Illegal activities coming from any and all agents of government. People must Wake Up now or forever lose your Freedoms and Life Itself.
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ADOLF HITLER: THE MAN WHO FOUGHT AGAINST THE NEW WORLD ORDER TAKEOVER (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QmKcLF4GGv5l/
ADOLF HITLER: THE GREATEST STORY NEVER TOLD! [2013] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3ThOVk0CQAqD/
NEW WORLD ORDER: COMMUNISM BY THE BACK DOOR [2014] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rHVljnZ61Vtc/
THE SECRET MASONIC VICTORY OF WW2 [2019] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U14b2LI5aXEi/
ADOLF HITLER WARNED HUMANITY BUT WE DIDN'T LISTEN!!! (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/a9JBjvxL2MWp/
EUROPA: THE LAST BATTLE [2017] - TOBIAS BRATT (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ytd5eIL05T24/
HITLER'S WAR?: WHAT THE HISTORIANS NEGLECT TO MENTION [2009] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rTaNbHRPy8u9/
6,000,000 LIES (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jka8GggwBHl1/
QUESTIONING THE HOLOCAUST: WHY WE BELIEVED THE LIE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MFo8qmeyp2QI/
EXPOSES TRUE HISTORY OF WWI, WWII, ADOLF HITLER & JEWS [1961]- BENJAMIN H. FREEDMAN (AUDIO SPEECH)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qIcMGFv6WboK/
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED EDLERS OF ZION [1903] (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/by1qH8USRQ1D/
THE SYNAGOGUE OF SATAN (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SBYy4BCWhgP9/
KHAZARIAN MAFIA: THE TRUE RULERS OF THE WORLD (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NEvFpIbBTToM/
THE HIDDEN HISTORY OF THE INCREDIBLY EVIL KHAZARIAN MAFIA [2015] - PRESTON JAMES (AUDIO ARTICLE)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/foCOmc8JGC9O/
THE HIDDEN TYRANNY (THE ROSENTHAL DOCUMENT) [1976] - HAROLD WALLACE ROSENTHAL (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XClmyNOpLbCQ/
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions."
No more face masks, no social distancing, no house arrests, no PCR Tests, and DEFINITELY DO NOT TAKE THE DEPOPULATION JAB. Time to protest, make signs, tell others, get involved in all levels of government, wake up your family and friends to Truth, and resist everything that is UNLAWFUL. Protect your farmily. Do not pay covid fines, do not comply to covid mandates, do not allow yourself to be a victim of government and the globalists. Elections are now fake and useless, globalists from UN, NATO, EU are enslaving the world. People MUST WAKE UP AND BECOME CONSCIOUS TO WHAT IS REALLY GOING ON. The "dangerous" Covid-19 Pandemic with endless Variants only exists ON THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA NEWS, NOT IN REAL LIFE. The so-called Covid Vaxxes are nothing more than Gene Altering Transhumanism Injections. Most judges have been bought off by the globalists, so justice may be hard to find in any courts right now. PUSH BACK, DO NOT CONSENT, and JUST SAY NO to all Unlawful and Illegal activities coming from any and all agents of government. People must Wake Up now or forever lose your Freedoms and Life Itself.
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[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
ADOLF HITLER: THE MAN WHO FOUGHT AGAINST THE NEW WORLD ORDER TAKEOVER (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QmKcLF4GGv5l/
ADOLF HITLER: THE GREATEST STORY NEVER TOLD! [2013] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3ThOVk0CQAqD/
NEW WORLD ORDER: COMMUNISM BY THE BACK DOOR [2014] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rHVljnZ61Vtc/
THE SECRET MASONIC VICTORY OF WW2 [2019] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U14b2LI5aXEi/
ADOLF HITLER WARNED HUMANITY BUT WE DIDN'T LISTEN!!! (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/a9JBjvxL2MWp/
EUROPA: THE LAST BATTLE [2017] - TOBIAS BRATT (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ytd5eIL05T24/
HITLER'S WAR?: WHAT THE HISTORIANS NEGLECT TO MENTION [2009] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rTaNbHRPy8u9/
6,000,000 LIES (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jka8GggwBHl1/
QUESTIONING THE HOLOCAUST: WHY WE BELIEVED THE LIE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MFo8qmeyp2QI/
EXPOSES TRUE HISTORY OF WWI, WWII, ADOLF HITLER & JEWS [1961]- BENJAMIN H. FREEDMAN (AUDIO SPEECH)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qIcMGFv6WboK/
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED EDLERS OF ZION [1903] (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/by1qH8USRQ1D/
THE SYNAGOGUE OF SATAN (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SBYy4BCWhgP9/
KHAZARIAN MAFIA: THE TRUE RULERS OF THE WORLD (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NEvFpIbBTToM/
THE HIDDEN HISTORY OF THE INCREDIBLY EVIL KHAZARIAN MAFIA [2015] - PRESTON JAMES (AUDIO ARTICLE)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/foCOmc8JGC9O/
THE HIDDEN TYRANNY (THE ROSENTHAL DOCUMENT) [1976] - HAROLD WALLACE ROSENTHAL (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XClmyNOpLbCQ/
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions."
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