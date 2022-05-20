© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche – ADE, Evolution of the Virus & Expected Excess Deaths
Follow
2
Share
Report
2744 views • May 20, 2022
Right2Freedom
May 18, 2022
Source: www.zeeemedia.com/interview/dr-geert-vanden-bossche-ade-evolution-of-the-virus-expected-excess-deaths/
Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche joins us again to give another stark warning, following the world experiencing exactly what he warned would happen including ADE and excess deaths.
We also discuss the alarming power grab of the World Health Organization.
Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche’s website:
www.voiceforscienceandsolidarity.org
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/bPZP6Vt0GzJi/
May 18, 2022
Source: www.zeeemedia.com/interview/dr-geert-vanden-bossche-ade-evolution-of-the-virus-expected-excess-deaths/
Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche joins us again to give another stark warning, following the world experiencing exactly what he warned would happen including ADE and excess deaths.
We also discuss the alarming power grab of the World Health Organization.
Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche’s website:
www.voiceforscienceandsolidarity.org
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/bPZP6Vt0GzJi/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.