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Which are the degenerates and who are the superior?
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281 views • January 16, 2021
Knowledge of history allows those of today to advance themselves in their future.
Under communism history is destroyed, names are changed, and statures are toppled.
This allows the corrupt of today to funnel the Masses into a controlled and regulated slave-state where The Party elite rule.
In this episode #3: Ancient archeology is compared with today’s political & economic messy situation. Awareness of these highlights allows us to redirect our choices-direction in life. Ignore these and you are destined to become a future timeline of degeneration. This is not THE future, only a potential emancipated future consequential timeline.
Under communism history is destroyed, names are changed, and statures are toppled.
This allows the corrupt of today to funnel the Masses into a controlled and regulated slave-state where The Party elite rule.
In this episode #3: Ancient archeology is compared with today’s political & economic messy situation. Awareness of these highlights allows us to redirect our choices-direction in life. Ignore these and you are destined to become a future timeline of degeneration. This is not THE future, only a potential emancipated future consequential timeline.
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