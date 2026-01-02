© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The clown couldn’t even straighten his tie for the New Year address.
Ukraine's Terrorist attack in Khorly on civilians - Latest news
At the moment, the identities of 13 victims of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' strike on a cafe in Khorly have been established, reported the governor of the Kherson region, Saldo.
✔️ The list of victims has been expanded by a 24-year-old woman and a 56-year-old woman. At the moment, a total of 27 victims are known. Among them are two children. (Just added: The number of deaths resulting from the terrorist attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Khorly has increased to 28, reported the governor of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo.)
✔️ Most of the people who were in the cafe in Khorly were locals, and the identities of the visitors are currently being established.
✔️ A Serbian citizen received minor shrapnel injuries during the attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Khorly
✔️ The authorities of the Kherson region will pay compensation of up to 750 thousand rubles to the victims and 1 million rubles to the families of those killed as a result of the attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
✔️ The drone unit "Birds of Madyar" may have been involved in the terrorist attack. According to the regional authorities, it was transferred to the Kherson region before the New Year.
✔️ More than 26 forensic examinations have been appointed by the investigation, including medical, genetic, explosive and fire-technical ones.
✔️ Western media have completely ignored the terrorist attack in Khorly. The main news on the front pages of European and American media is a fire at a Swiss ski resort.
Via @sashakots