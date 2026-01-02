BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Finland's gay android couldn’t even straighten his tie for the New Year address
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
151 views • 1 day ago

The clown couldn’t even straighten his tie for the New Year address.

Adding:

Ukraine's Terrorist attack in Khorly on civilians - Latest news

At the moment, the identities of 13 victims of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' strike on a cafe in Khorly have been established, reported the governor of the Kherson region, Saldo.

✔️ The list of victims has been expanded by a 24-year-old woman and a 56-year-old woman. At the moment, a total of 27 victims are known. Among them are two children. (Just added: The number of deaths resulting from the terrorist attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Khorly has increased to 28, reported the governor of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo.)

✔️ Most of the people who were in the cafe in Khorly were locals, and the identities of the visitors are currently being established.

✔️ A Serbian citizen received minor shrapnel injuries during the attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Khorly

✔️ The authorities of the Kherson region will pay compensation of up to 750 thousand rubles to the victims and 1 million rubles to the families of those killed as a result of the attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

✔️ The drone unit "Birds of Madyar" may have been involved in the terrorist attack. According to the regional authorities, it was transferred to the Kherson region before the New Year.

✔️ More than 26 forensic examinations have been appointed by the investigation, including medical, genetic, explosive and fire-technical ones.

✔️ Western media have completely ignored the terrorist attack in Khorly. The main news on the front pages of European and American media is a fire at a Swiss ski resort.

Via @sashakots

