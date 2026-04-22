Die Now Or Little Bit Later. Ukrainian Mobilization Campaign Reaches New Heights

State of Ukraine is experiencing a deep internal crisis. Since the very start of the conflict with Russia, the core of Ukraine’s military conscription system was forceful mobilization of citizens on the streets and other places of mass gatherings of people. People are abducted on the street, beaten, robbed and held in degrading conditions. Deaths of captured conscripts even before they reach the battlefield have been normalized.

Kyiv enjoys violations of human rights and local laws, if there is still something called ‘law’ on the territory of modern Ukraine, to collect and provide cannon fodder for their military adventures.

Nonetheless, the Ukrainian leadership has recently faced even increasing challenges in staffing the national army amid the difficult situation for Ukrainian forces on the frontline. Consequently, recruiters have been granted full autonomy regarding forced conscription. The scale of violence and crimes has grown to unprecedented levels. Street recruiters do not hesitate to use firearms, as occurred in Kyiv in April.

On April 18, a man armed with a rifle opened fire on passersby in Kyiv. The gunman took hostages in a supermarket. Four people were shot on the street, one inside the store, and fifteen were hospitalized, including a 12-year-old boy. The shooter was Dmitry Vasilchenkov, a 57-year-old who served in the Ukrainian army after mobilization.

On the same day, three men attacked security guards at the Lviv Territorial Recruitment Center. Two were detained, and a third is being sought. In just two days, three armed attacks on civilians and law enforcement were recorded. Since the beginning of April, the total number of such incidents has approached ten. Two of the three attacks were committed against completely innocent bystanders.

On April 19, a soldier in Chernihiv opened fire with a pistol on children in the street. Police detained him. Ukrainian authorities denied that anyone was injured.

The forceful mobilization campaign undertaken by Kyiv is expected to lead to even further increase in armed attacks against civilians. The confrontation between law enforcement officers and ordinary citizens grows day by day. The situation has reached levels that have been rarely seen in Nazi Germany on the brink of its collapse. Sponsors of the Kyiv regime and Ukrainian authorities themselves are undertaking unprecedented propaganda and censorship efforts to paint this as ‘normal life in a democratic state’. However, the developments of such scale can barely be hidden, especially if no Ukrainian and Western leaders think that something wrong is happening.

https://southfront.press/ukrainian-mobilization-campaign-reaches-new-heights/