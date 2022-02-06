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2 6 22 THE ENEMY hates when we are united We SEE THEM PATRIOTS are in CONTROL DS in PANIC Pray
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110 views • February 06, 2022
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File a criminal complaint, assumption of liability agreement
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Give to Freedom Convoy
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Pfizer has to produce hundred of pages of docs
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Pence ugh
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Shaq speaks up
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Day 7 at the border
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Tom Hanks set up Psyop on us
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Freedom convoy speech
https://t.me/JustDudeChannel/19351
Ad exposing masks on kids
https://t.me/JustDudeChannel/19352
Finland
https://t.me/JustDudeChannel/19371
Toddlers in DC force to say BLM
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Freedom fighters Ontario
https://t.me/Absolute1776/5745
Dr. Reiner Fuellmichs briefing
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—————————
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https://virtualshield.com/andweknow
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above
—————————————
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Forgotten Glory
Song by Tilman Sillescu
https://artlist.io/song/31509/forgotten-glory?search=forgotten
Click here to watch Capitol Punishment the MOVIE: https://bit.ly/3ljqblO
Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/
How to make HCQ: https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
File a criminal complaint, assumption of liability agreement
https://vaxxchoice.com/
Skippy Dee Doo Dah May 7 2022. 3p-6p
https://skippydeedoodah.com/
Give to Freedom Convoy
https://www.givesendgo.com/FreedomConvoy2022
Pfizer has to produce hundred of pages of docs
https://t.me/disclosetv/6793
Pence ugh
https://t.me/disclosetv/6796
GoFundMe demonic org
https://t.me/disclosetv/6801
Small fringe minority meme
https://t.me/JustDudeChannel/19313
Shaq speaks up
https://t.me/JustDudeChannel/19320
Day 7 at the border
https://t.me/JustDudeChannel/19326
Photo of protesting in 1919
https://t.me/JustDudeChannel/19333
Tom Hanks set up Psyop on us
https://t.me/JustDudeChannel/19334
Freedom convoy speech
https://t.me/JustDudeChannel/19351
Ad exposing masks on kids
https://t.me/JustDudeChannel/19352
Finland
https://t.me/JustDudeChannel/19371
Toddlers in DC force to say BLM
https://t.me/JustDudeChannel/19383
Freedom fighters Ontario
https://t.me/Absolute1776/5745
Dr. Reiner Fuellmichs briefing
https://t.me/chiefnerd/2062
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS – 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ DONT TREAD ON ME ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ We The People Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated Cross Pin ★
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
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