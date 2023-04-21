A Splendid Start for my Starts! 🌱

I’m very happy now that my starts are all planted and doing well, so far. 🤞🏾🙏🏿 The onions were the last to go in the grow bags; I’m hoping they’ll be big enough to grow a good crop. Haru-chan is growing , too! She’s putting on weight and start to explore her surroundings more.🐶🤩👍🏾 "A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll

