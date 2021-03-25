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Vaccine Death and Injury Stats Don't Add Up
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354 views • March 25, 2021
Rosemary Frei has a good argument disputing the numbers Ontario Chief Medical Officer Herr Doctor Williams spouts. He's the guy that reads whatever is put in front of him. You can see him here:
https://www.brighteon.com/1c6d661c-3483-45dc-9fd3-3d9a83864bab
https://www.brighteon.com/1c6d661c-3483-45dc-9fd3-3d9a83864bab
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