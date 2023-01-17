BREAKING: Petro Dollar Now Finished

We reported a year ago that the weaponized petro dollar would see its end on the global stage as the dominant reserve currency. Well, the inevitable has arrived. Saudi Arabia has announced its abandonment of the US.dollar as the sole currency for oil settlement. The announcement comes today in an interview with Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed al-Jadaan in Davos, Switzerland on BloombergTV. The complete destruction of the dollar is now imminent.



