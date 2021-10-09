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Headbangers' Hour: Telling It Like It Is And Defeating The Leftist Nazi Mob!
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340 views • October 09, 2021
Frank Cavanagh and Michale Graves join Owen to discuss how the left has gone insane as they continue to corrupt children while censoring art they disagree with.
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