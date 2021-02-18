NY man charged w/ strangling & r*** of woman in own home broke in again 2 days later in clown makeup

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A New York man has been charged with strangling and r***** a woman in her own home before breaking in to the property again two days - this time wearing terrifying clown makeup, prosecutors say.



Joseph T. Johnson, 33, of Wyandanch, was charged with 13 counts including r***, strangulation, and multiple burglary counts.



He is accused of a wild rampage, which began on September 19 with the breaking into several parked cars at Wyandanch train station between 1am and 3am.



Later the same day, Johnson allegedly broke into a woman's home in Wyandanch where he raped and strangled her, stealing money as he left.



The traumatized woman installed several surveillance cameras in and around the property, Suffolk County district attorney, Timothy Sini, said on Wednesday.



Two days after the attack, on September 21, the woman was alerted that the cameras had been turned off.



The cameras were found to have been damaged or turned away from the home, and the wires to the cameras' recording unit inside the house had been cut.



Video surveillance captured before the cameras were damaged allegedly showed Johnson, wearing clown face paint, at the residence.



Johnson appeared to have something of a clown fetish: his Facebook page featured numerous photos of him in clown makeup.



Johnson was identified from the surveillance video by a Suffolk County Police Detective and was arrested.



DNA testing confirmed his being inside the house and r***** the woman, authorities said.



'This is an extremely disturbing case,' said Sini.



'As alleged in the indictment, this defendant went on a crime spree that escalated from breaking car windows to breaking into the victim's home twice in the span of 72 hours, r***** and repeatedly strangling the victim while threatening her life.



'This is a dangerous individual and a convicted s** offender who is now off our streets thanks to the excellent work of the Suffolk County Police Department and Assistant District Attorney Ferron Lien.'



Justice Chris Ann Kelley, acting Suffolk County Supreme Court justice, set bail at $500,000 cash, $1 million bond, or $5 million partially-secured bond.



He is being represented by the Legal Aid Society and is due back in court on March 9.



If convicted, Johnson faces up to 40 years in prison, if sentenced consecutively.