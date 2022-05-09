Philadelphia: over 50,000 Illegal Drop Box Visits Identified

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
1,100 mules identified just in Philadelphia alone, with an average of 50 drop box visits per mule, totaling over 50,000 illegal drop box visits identified just in Philadelphia.
Many of these mules appear to have traveled across the border from New Jersey.