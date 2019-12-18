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Crappy Tecsun PL 310et Chinese Radio
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14 views • December 18, 2019
Comparing a Chinese Tecsun PL 310et radio to two American designed radios on a distant AM station. Tecsun makes good radios but quality control is an issue. Oddly enough, this radio works great on AM using headphones! Strange! The other radios are a Grundig G6 Aviator Buzz Aldrin Edition (no longer made) and an American designed Eton Elite Traveler. The Eton is for sale on Amazon. It has top notch AM reception and receives shortwave and FM as well.
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