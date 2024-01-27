Stranger than Fiction The Inverted Ritual Behind COVID w Stephen Crimi

Turn back time with NuM8Trx, the world’s most effective collagen building treatment. But now at https://purebellavita.com/pages/sarah-num8trx

Stephen Crimi, Editor of Logosophia Books, joins the program to share his research into the occult and the strange ritual that was COVID. He traces history back to ancient Greece to uncover the ceremonies and rituals of the global cabal today. He uncovers the meanings behind their symbols, ceremonies and behaviors. You can buy Stephen Crimi's books at https://LogoSophiaBooks.com





