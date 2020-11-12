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Jesse Casanova and Chris James in discussion, explaining in more detail How Common Law Can Work To Reverse The Evil
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42 views • November 12, 2020
A fascinating discussion on how Earth United plan to use Common Law to reverse the evil that stalks the world at present. This may be the most effective way of dragging those responsible for the global disaster that has been released upon us and making them pay for their genocidal actions under Common Law jurisdiction.
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