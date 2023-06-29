Enki, a new character with extremely in depth knowledge of sentient shape shifting "submarines". Part of the new Bases-TV platform. Bases in La Gomera,the Canary islands, with jump gates to Mars
YouTube are now identified as Loose collectors, the most evil of any "AI", sucking life force from humanity.
This and Crop Circles in a very late summer, as the Maunder minimum continues.
Some fun and la de dah in the crop circles, with new highly wise women making their premier
