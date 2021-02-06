© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING - OFFICIAL MILITARY ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE PEOPLE OF AMERICAN & THE WORLD!!
Follow
7
Download MP3
Share
Report
1660 views • February 06, 2021
Charlie Ward is interviewed by Nicholas Veniamin to discuss the latest news! Charlie reads a statement he received with a Military announcement regarding the DS, arrests and upcoming events.
-----------------------
UTube Video Location:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ccTDVNMB5Rg&;feature=emb_title
100th MonKeeZ Video Channel Location: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQRzs2JMUtnkdddUbH85t0g
-----------------------
UTube Video Location:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ccTDVNMB5Rg&;feature=emb_title
100th MonKeeZ Video Channel Location: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQRzs2JMUtnkdddUbH85t0g
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.