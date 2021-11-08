© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gohmert and Greene: Neglect of Jan. 6 detainees in D.C. jail is ‘about civil rights’
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • November 08, 2021
— Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert and Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor Greene tells One America News their fight to improve the treatment of Jan. 6 detainees in the D.C. jail has become a civil rights cause of action. One America’s John Hines has more from Washington.
https://t.me/bannedvid
https://t.me/bannedvid
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.