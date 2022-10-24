Moving into Faith

Pastor Dean preaches about the gifts of the Spirit and how detrimental it is to quench the Holy Spirit (1 Thess 5:19). God chooses to use us, all of us (as 1 Cor 12 says 'every man'), to operate in His gifts to confirm His gospel with signs following. The time for being indifferent or in disbelief is over! The gifts of the Spirit are in effect until Jesus Christ returns (1 Cor 13:10), so until then, we need to earnestly desire everything the Holy Spirit has to offer.

"And grieve not the holy Spirit of God, whereby ye are sealed unto the day of redemption." Ephesians 4:30