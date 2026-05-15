BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Jay Weidner Joins Mike Adams to Discuss the Death of David Wilcock, Psychological Manipulation and Spiritual Deception PART 1
Health Ranger Report
Health Ranger ReportCheckmark Icon
48375 followers
Follow
7
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
2887 views • Today

To learn more, visit: http://jayweidner.com/


Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com


- Interview Introduction and David Wilcock's Death (0:01)

- David Wilcock's Transformation and Manipulation (1:49)

- Corey Goode's Manipulation Tactics (7:23)

- David Wilcock's Final Days and Health Issues (23:23)

- David Wilcock's Legacy and Public Perception (25:32)

- Jay Widener's Upcoming Film and Final Thoughts (25:48)


Watch more independent videos at http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


▶️ Support our mission by shopping at the Health Ranger Store - https://www.healthrangerstore.com

▶️ Check out exclusive deals and special offers at https://rangerdeals.com

▶️ Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html


Watch more exclusive videos here:

🔴 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews


Follow us on all our social platforms:

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/RealHealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://app.parler.com

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 USA Life: https://usa.life/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@NaturalNews

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore

Keywords
mike adamsspecial reportinterviewsbright video news
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Iowa&#8217;s cancer crisis is real: Radon, pesticides and industrial agriculture converge, sickening middle America

Iowa’s cancer crisis is real: Radon, pesticides and industrial agriculture converge, sickening middle America

Lance D Johnson
The Glycan Conspiracy: A revelation that will shake you to your core

The Glycan Conspiracy: A revelation that will shake you to your core

Belle Carter
Urolithins from Pomegranates, Berries and Walnuts Offer Neuroprotective Benefits, Review Finds

Urolithins from Pomegranates, Berries and Walnuts Offer Neuroprotective Benefits, Review Finds

Coco Somers
Literature Review Links Pesticide Exposure to Increased Risk of Multiple Myeloma

Literature Review Links Pesticide Exposure to Increased Risk of Multiple Myeloma

Iva Greene
Study: Regular Exercise Linked to Higher Smoking Cessation Rates

Study: Regular Exercise Linked to Higher Smoking Cessation Rates

Douglas Harrington
Hidden Hormonal Condition Found in Nearly One-Third of Resistant Hypertension Patients, Study Says

Hidden Hormonal Condition Found in Nearly One-Third of Resistant Hypertension Patients, Study Says

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy