🚨Forget the petrodollar Iran war’s real moral cost could crush US empire - ret USAF Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski warns, Judging Freedom clip

Adding: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced on April 28, 2026, that it is leaving OPEC (and the broader OPEC+ alliance) effective May 1, 2026 (just days after the announcement). This ends nearly 60 years of membership (since 1967).

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🚨🇮🇷 Forget the petrodollar: Iran war’s real moral cost could crush US empire

The Iran war won’t just drain US wealth — it risks something worse: a moral collapse that could bring the empire down, retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski warns.

💬 "This is not good for the government to become not just untrusted but to be believed that your government is immoral, operates illegally, and is a 'thugocracy'," Kwiatkowski told retired judge Andrew Napolitano. "We have that. The way that we conducted this war in Iran has proven that."

But it’s one thing to dislike the US Congress, Trump, or Biden — and another to develop “a truly popular contempt for the American government,” she says.

💬 "When we realize that the system can't represent average Americans and can't do anything for us except extract our wealth and send us to war, send our kids to die for stupid wars that it chose without consulting us; when 51% of us or maybe lot less agree that that's the state of play here – then it's over," she concluded.



